Romania's Grosu takes lead in Belgrade - Banja Luka race

Romanian cyclist Eduard-Michael Grosu took the lead in the road cycling race Belgrade - Banja Luka, after finishing second in the third stage on Friday between the Bosnian towns of Doboj and Prijedor.

The stage victory went to Italian Filippo Fortin of Maloja Pushbikers, having clocked in at 2:53:20 over the 140.5 km leg. The medal podium was rounded up by Grosu of HRE Mazowsze Serce Polski and Austrian Fabian Steininger of Maloja Pushbikers, both of whom arrived at the same time as the winner, told Agerpres.

The stage was temporarily neutralised between kilometres 70 and 95, due to a massive crash.

Grosu, who was second also in the second stage, is the new leader of the race, followed by Italian Enrico Zanoncello of Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizane, two seconds behind, Polish Bartosz Rudyk of Voster ATS Team, four seconds behind.

On Saturday, the last stage -- 164 km -- will take place, between Novi Grad and Banja Luka, on .