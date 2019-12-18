Romania's Halep and Tig, finalists for 2019 WTA Shot of the Year

Romanian tennis players Simona Halep and Patricia Tig are among the four finalists for the 2019 WTA Shot of the Year, along with Polish Iga Swiatek and Ukrainian Elian Svitolina.

Halep, got picked with two nominations, having won the monthly polls in February and May, came into the final with the first, while Patricia Tig won the July poll.Simona Halep won February 2019 Shot of the Month with a successful shot against Canadian Eugenie Bouchard, at the score of 7-6, 1-0 and advantage for the Romanian national at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. Halep also won May 2019 Shot of the Month for a shot in an event against British Johanna Konta, at the score of 5-4, 30-15, in Madrid.Tig won July 2019 Shot of the Month with a spectacular shot in the tournament in Bucharest against German Laura Siegemund, at the score of 6-3, 2-1 for Tig and advantage for Siegemund.In Group A also included are Chinese Taipei's Su-Wei Hsieh (the winner of January 2019 Shot of the Month, with an impressive shot against Bianca Andreescu in Auckland), Simona Halep (February, May 2019 Shot of the Month), Belgian Kirsten Flipkens (March 2019 Shot of the Month) and Polish Iga Swiatek (April 2019 Shot of the Month). Group B is made up of the following tennis players: Danish Caroline Wozniacki (June 2019 Shot of the Month), Patricia Tig (July 2019 Shot of the Month), U.S. pair CoCo Vandeweghe/Bethanie Mattek-Sands (August 2019 Shot of the Month), Puerto Rico's Monica Puig (September 2019 Shot of the Month) and Ukrainian Elian Svitolina (October 2019 Shot of the Month - with a shot against Simona Halep, at the score of 7-5, 3-2, 15-40, at the Tournament of Champions).The first two tennis players of each group will qualify for the final stage of the 2019 WTA Shot of the Year.Simona Halep won the 2018 poll, dethroning Polish five-time winner Agnieszka Radwanska.