Romania's Halep, Bara advance to Wimbledon second round

Romanian tennis players Simona Halep and Irina Bara on Tuesday advanced to the second round of the ladies' singles event at the Wimbledon Grand Slam tournament.

The 2019 winner Halep, 30, world number 18, defeated Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic 6-3 6-2 in 65 minutes.

Halep dominated the game and led almost entirely, except for the start of the match, when Muchova, 25, world number 81, led 1-0.

Bara, 27, world number 122 defeated France's Chloe Paquet, 27, world number 106, 6-2 6-4 in her first match on the main draw at Wimbledon, in an hour and 19 minutes.

Both Romanians have won 78,000 British pounds each for their performance so far.

Six of the seven Romanian players on the ladies' singles draw at Wimbledon have progressed to the second round: Simona Halep, Sorana Cirstea, Irina Begu, Ana Bogdan, Irina Bara and Mihaela Buzarnescu. Only compatriot Gabriela Ruse lost to top player Coco Gauff in three sets.

AGERPRES