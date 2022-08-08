Romania's Halep glides into Canadian Open second round

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep on Monday easily progressed to the women's singles second round of the 2,527,250 USD WTA 1,000 Canadian open tournament after defeating Croatian Donna Vekic 6-0 6-2.

15th-seeded world number 15 Halep, 30, won in 61 minutes.

In the first set, Halep performed tremendously, while Vekic, 26 world number 82, played very poorly, with the Croatian collecting only eight points, 3 of which were Halep's double faults.

Vekic played better in the second set, as Halep made more errors, but the Romanian won 6-2.

Halep finished with 4 aces, with both players making 4 double faults each; Vekic did not create any break points, while Helep was better in winners, 16-5, and made only 8 unforced errors as against Vekic's 24.

Halep defeated Vekic in their first two meets as well, in 2013 in the second round at the US Open, 6-2 6-1, and in 2017, at Indian Wells, also in the second round, 6- 4 6-1, Agerpres.

For her performance so far, Halep has won 17,445 US dollars and 60 WTA singles points, and in the second round she will face the winner between Chinese Shuai Zhang and Cristina Bucsa of Spain.

Halep won twice the Canadian Open, which is played alternately in Montreal and Toronto, each time winning when the competition took place in Montreal (2016, 2018). She also advanced to the 2015 final in Toronto.