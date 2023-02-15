Romania's industrial turnover advances 24.5pct in 2022 (statistics)

In 2022, mining and quarrying as well as processing contributed to a 24.5% increase in Romania's industrial turnover y-o-y, reveal data published on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to statistics, between January 1 and December 31, 2022, mining and quarrying recorded a surge of 77.6%, and the processing industry increased by 22.8%, told Agerpres.

By large industrial groups, turnover increases were recorded in the following sectors: energy industry (+85.4%), consumer goods industry (+21.7%), intermediate goods industry (+21.3%), capital goods industry (+20%) and durable goods industry (+11.2%).

In December 2022 vs December 2021, the industrial turnover advanced in nominal terms by 11.8% overall on increases in the processing industry (+12.4%) and in mining and quarrying (+0.8%).

By large industrial groups, increases were reported in the capital goods industry (+16.5%), consumer goods industry (+15.4%), energy industry (+13.9%), durable goods industry (+11.6%) and intermediate goods industry (+4.6%).

According to INS, in the last month of 2022 compared to November 2022, the industrial turnover was down 12.3% on decreases in mining and quarrying (-15.9%) and processing (-12.2%).

During the reference period, business declines were recorded in the intermediate goods industry (-18.6%), durable goods industry (-14.2%), energy industry (-11, 8%), capital goods industry (-10.7%) and consumer goods industry (-4.1%).