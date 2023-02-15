 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania's industrial turnover advances 24.5pct in 2022 (statistics)

Industrie

In 2022, mining and quarrying as well as processing contributed to a 24.5% increase in Romania's industrial turnover y-o-y, reveal data published on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to statistics, between January 1 and December 31, 2022, mining and quarrying recorded a surge of 77.6%, and the processing industry increased by 22.8%, told Agerpres.

By large industrial groups, turnover increases were recorded in the following sectors: energy industry (+85.4%), consumer goods industry (+21.7%), intermediate goods industry (+21.3%), capital goods industry (+20%) and durable goods industry (+11.2%).

In December 2022 vs December 2021, the industrial turnover advanced in nominal terms by 11.8% overall on increases in the processing industry (+12.4%) and in mining and quarrying (+0.8%).

By large industrial groups, increases were reported in the capital goods industry (+16.5%), consumer goods industry (+15.4%), energy industry (+13.9%), durable goods industry (+11.6%) and intermediate goods industry (+4.6%).

According to INS, in the last month of 2022 compared to November 2022, the industrial turnover was down 12.3% on decreases in mining and quarrying (-15.9%) and processing (-12.2%).

During the reference period, business declines were recorded in the intermediate goods industry (-18.6%), durable goods industry (-14.2%), energy industry (-11, 8%), capital goods industry (-10.7%) and consumer goods industry (-4.1%).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.