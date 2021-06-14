Romania's industrial turnover up 20.8 pct in first four months of 2021

Romania's industrial turnover increased by 20.8% in the first four months of 2021, compared to the same period of the previous year, informs a press release of the National Institute of Statistics (INS), sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

This is due to the growth of the manufacturing industry (21.2%) and the mining industry (10.1%).

By large industrial groups, increases in turnover were registered in the following sectors: the durable goods industry (40.5%), capital goods industry (29.6%), intermediate goods industry (23.1%) and current goods industry (7.1%). Turnover in the energy industry decreased by 2.4%.In April 2021, the overall industrial turnover (internal market and external market) in nominal terms decreased compared to the previous month by 4.2%, and compared to the corresponding month of the previous year it increased by 89.2%.Industrial turnover in April 2021 decreased in total by 4.2%, compared to the previous month, as a result of the decrease registered in the mining industry (7.1%) and in the manufacturing industry (4.1%).Also, the turnover in industry in April 2021 increased overall by 89.2% compared to April 2020, due to the growth registered in the manufacturing industry (92.5%) and in the mining industry (15.6%).