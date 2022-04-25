Romania's Jan - Feb crude oil production drops 4.6 pct

Romania's crude oil production over January - February 2022 stood at over 481,600 tons of oil equivalent (toe), by 23,100 toe less (-4.6 pct) compared to the same period of 2021, show figures centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Crude imports in the reporting period amounted to 1.272 million toe, by 3,500 toe (0.3 pct) less YoY.

According to estimates by the National Strategy and Forecast Commission, Romania's crude production this year will amount to 3.17 million toe (-2.3 pct compared to 2021) and to 3.095 million toe (-2.3 pct) in 2023. This year's imports are seen at 7.25 million toe (up 6.4 pct) while the figure for next year is 7.83 million toe (+6.5 pct).

The "2019 - 2030 Energy Strategy With Outlook to 2050" published on the website of the Energy Ministry sees Romania's crude production decreasing progressively between 2030 and 2050 from 22 to 12 TWh (1.93 to 1.15 million toe).

The results of the modeling conducted in 2016 indicate a halving of domestic crude oil production to around 2 million tons in 2030. Increased reliance on imports in the medium and long term can only be avoided by encouraging exploration and production, as well as by increasing the efficiency of fossil fuel consumption, the document mentions.