Romania's largest open-air museum inviting visitors to dog sledding

The ASTRA Museum at Dumbrava Sibiului Forest, Romania's the largest open-air museum, has for the past two days invited visitors to dog sledding trips at the initiative of one of the museum's employees who is passionate about dog-pulling competitions, according to the museum's spokesman, Cosmin Calinescu.

About 50 visitors to the ASTRA Museum, most of them children, have enjoyed dog-sled rides, archaeologist Dani Tentis, the one who brought the dog sledding to the museum, told AGERPRES.

"I take leisure walks with puppies. (...) We have a sports club for dog teams in Alba County, we go to competitions," explained Tentis.

The ASTRA Museum did not set a fee for dog sledding, but each visitor was able to make a donation to the caregivers of the four Siberian Husky and Alaska Malamute dogs.