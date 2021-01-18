 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania's largest open-air museum inviting visitors to dog sledding

Agerpres
Muzeul Astra Sibiu

The ASTRA Museum at Dumbrava Sibiului Forest, Romania's the largest open-air museum, has for the past two days invited visitors to dog sledding trips at the initiative of one of the museum's employees who is passionate about dog-pulling competitions, according to the museum's spokesman, Cosmin Calinescu.

About 50 visitors to the ASTRA Museum, most of them children, have enjoyed dog-sled rides, archaeologist Dani Tentis, the one who brought the dog sledding to the museum, told AGERPRES.

"I take leisure walks with puppies. (...) We have a sports club for dog teams in Alba County, we go to competitions," explained Tentis.

The ASTRA Museum did not set a fee for dog sledding, but each visitor was able to make a donation to the caregivers of the four Siberian Husky and Alaska Malamute dogs.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.