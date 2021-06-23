Romania's Petcu to fight for gold at EUBC U22 European Boxing Championships

Romanian boxer Alexandra Maria Petcu will fight for gold in the women's light heavyweight (81 kg) class at the EUBC U22 European Boxing Championships in Roseto degli Abruzzi, Italy, on Thursday, against Polish Martina Jancelewicz.

In the semi-finals on Tuesday, Petcu beat Ukrainian Olesea Krysiuk 4-1.

Romanian boxer Cosmin Petre Girleanu, qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, lost in the semi-finals to Russian Akhtem Zakirov , 0-5, being left with the bronze medal.For the EUBC U22 European Boxing Championships Romania has lined up 10 athletes - five men and five women - three coaches and one referee, aiming to win at least two medals and 1-2 fifth places. This year, the participation of 23-year-old athletes was also accepted, considering that last year the competition was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, agerpres report.