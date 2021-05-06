 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania's retail turnover up 4.1 pct in Q1

Coface--Romania-va-inregistra-o-crestere-economica-de-1-1-5--in-2012

Romania's retail trade turnover (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) was 4.1 percent up in Q1 as unadjusted series from the same period of 2020, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) informs on Thursday.

According to statistical data, growth in the retail trade turnover was the effect of the upward trend in sales of non-foods (+11.2 percent) and of food, beverages and tobacco (+ 0.1 percent). Conversely, there was a 1.6 percent drop in retail volumes of motor fuels sold in specialized stores compared to the first quarter of the previous year.

Expressed as workday and seasonally adjusted series, the retail trade turnover was 0.8 percent up in Q1 from the same period in 2020, mainly as a result of growth in sales of non-foods (+10.8 percent). Retail sales of food, beverages and tobacco fell 3 percent, and the volume of automotive fuel retail sales in specialized stores dipped 2.1 percent, reports Agerpres.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.