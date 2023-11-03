Romania's team wins first place at 30th edition of the Balkan Informatics Olympiad

Romania's team has won the first place with two gold, one silver and one bronze medals, with a combined score of 1,963 out of 2,400 possible at the 30th edition of the Balkan Informatics Olympiad, which took place from 29 October to 3 November in Maribor, Slovenia, the Ministry of Education said on Friday.

"Romania's national team categorically dominated the competition, placing first in the individual and team rankings, both in terms of medals and total points," the ministry announced.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, among the four Romanian competitors, Mihnea Andreescu, the winner of the competition with the highest score, stood out.

His performance is a crowning achievement of his career as a computer science Olympian, Mihnea becoming a student this year and continuing his work as a coach and member of the selection teams of the Romanian teams, the source said.

"A remarkable achievement was obtained by the much younger Mihai-Valeriu Voicu, who, from last year's gold medalist in Dorohoi, at the Junior Balkan Olympiad in Informatics, becomes this year a gold medalist and second place in the senior category," the Ministry of Education said.

Gold medals were awarded to Mihnea Andreescu - graduate of the International Computer High School of Bucharest (first place with maximum possible score) and Mihai-Valeriu Voicu - student at the International Computer High School of Bucharest (second place in the ranking), silver medal: Luca-Mihai Ilie - student at the International Computer High School of Bucharest , bronze medal: Vlad-Alexandru Haivas - student at Tudor Vianu National High School of Computer Science in Bucharest.

The Romanian team was accompanied to Maribor by Adrian Panaete, vice-president of the Society for Excellence and Performance in Informatics (SEPI), teacher at A. T. Laurian National College in Botosani, as team-leader, and Adrian Budau, co-president of Infoarena Society, member of the steering committee of the Society for Excellence and Performance in Informatics, as deputy leader.