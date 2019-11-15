 
     
Romania's ten-month new automotive sales at 167,400-plus, up 9.3 pct YoY

cctv.com
auto chinezi fabrica

Romania's new automotive sales between January - October 2019 were up 9.3 percent compared to the same period last year, at 167,401 units of which 144,406 cars, according to data released on Friday by the Association of Automotive Manufacturers and Importers (APIA).

Used car registrations in the same interval stood at 370,987 units, 5 percent less than in 2018, against the backdrop of an improved age structure that saw the segment of cars more than 12 years of age decrease significantly.

According to data centralized by APIA, domestic car sales are further supported mainly by legal entities (that account for 56 percent of the total car purchases in the first ten months of 2019), but the number of cars purchased by individuals in the same interval is 24.1 percent higher YoY, standing at 63,029 units.

Romania's flagship car maker Dacia tops the brand ranking (cars and commercial vehicles) with 47,199 units, followed by Volkswagen (14,294) and Renault (13,895). Dacia is also the leader in the "Cars" category - with 44,773 units, while Ford tops the ranking on the segment of light commercial vehicles (3,082 units).

stiripesurse.ro
