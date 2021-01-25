Romexpo launches online 2021 edition of Romania's Tourism Fair

Romexpo, the leader of Romania's trade fairs and exhibitions industry, launches #TTRVirtual, the first event in the 2021 exhibition calendar to take place on a digital platform, according to a release sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

Romania's Tourism Fair (I) will take place between February 18 and 21 and aims to support the entire tourism industry which is severely affected during this period.

"Solidarity and the ability to adapt to the new reality help us get more easily through these difficult times economically and socially. We wanted to stay connected with our visitors, exhibitors and partners, and with the help of technology, perseverance and professionalism we have developed the #TTRVirtual concept, an event that reflects the experience in the pavilions of the Romexpo Exhibition Center in the online environment. I invite travel agencies, tour operators, authorities promoting the most beautiful places in Romania, local and international circuit organizers to join our fair with confidence," said Ionel Gagu, president - general manager of Romexpo.The online platform, specially created for Romania's Tourism Fair, includes: Homepage - Romexpo pavilion, Lobby - B3 pavilion, Expo Area - the pavilion with personalized virtual stands that can be accessed with a single click by visitors, the area for Live Conferences, Market Place and Business Meeting Point."During the four days of the fair, companies will have the opportunity to win over tourists with mega offers to the most beautiful and safe holiday destinations and to promote their tourist services, to interact through chat or video call with potential customers or partners, to grow the visibility of the brand in the online environment and implicitly the sales," the release mentioned.According to the organizers, visitors to the # TTRVirtual2021 platform will have the best experience in the field of tourism. Access is free and is based on registration before the start of the fair, the virtual stands will be visited from the comfort of the house, and special offers can be found quickly thanks to the intelligent search filter system.The #TTRVirtual visiting hours are between 10:00 and 18:00.Romexpo, a privately held company, has as majority shareholder the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania, one of the most important representation forums of Romanian business people.