Salary increases will not bring us to collapse, says PM Dancila

The salaries in the Health system have increased, the same happened with those in the Education system, on Monday night told the Prime minister Viorica Dancila to the private broadcaster Romania TV, adding that these wage increases will not bring us to collapse.

"The wages in the Health system have increased. As compared to 2016 we have not any wages to have not increased. Moreover, on 1 March 2018 the medical doctors' salaries have grown from 75pct to 125pct. I've noticed some problems, in connection with the over-pay, most of them, this is why I have asked for a meeting with all the hospital managers to identify where the problems are, which is the nature of these issues, if we have solutions to these issues. (...) One of the measures that might alleviate the situation with the hospitals is the one referring to the extra-pay for the after hours, that is to be extracted from the 30pct extra-pay wage envelope," Viorica Dancila said.The premier added that these increases for the medical staff were being done in particular for the physicians to not leave the country anymore."In education too, the pay rises were big enough," the PM completed.Quizzed whether these pay increases in the public sector pose any risk to the economy and somehow get it to collapse, the Premier answered: "No. I stressed it. I stressed each and every time (...) that everything we did so far is sustainable," displaying as an argument a series of economic indicators on the rise.