Satu Mare: 9 Indians hidden in van, discovered at border; driver - accused of migrant smuggling

The border police officers from Satu Mare discovered nine Indian citizens who were trying to exit Romania illegally, hidden in the freight compartment of a van, the driver being investigated for migrant smuggling.

"Sunday, at around 04:00 hrs, at the Petea border crossing point, a Romanian citizen, age 24, from Maramures county, presented himself to leave Romania. He was driving a van, a Volkswagen Crafter, registered in the United Kingdom. During the exit formalities, our employee discovered nine people in the freight compartment of the vehicle, behind cases of polystyrene. The persons, along with the driver, were led to the Petea Border Police headquarters for investigation," the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) announces on Monday.

From the first checks it was established that all nine persons - eight men and one woman - are Indian citizens and are aged between 27 and 41.The nine people intended to reach countries in Western Europe, but did not have the legal documents to allow them. That is why they tried to illegally cross the Romanian state border into Hungary, hidden in the freight compartment of the van, the quoted source specifies.In cause there is an investigation being carried out against the driver, for immigrant trafficking, and during the course of Monday the driver will be presented to the court with a proposal for preventive arrest. AGERPRES