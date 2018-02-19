Scandal mare la meciul dintre Wigan și Manchester City: 'Cetățenii' s-au răzbunat pe fani gazdelor și pe adversari pentru înfrângere - VIDEO

Atacantul Sergio Aguero a lovit un fan al echipei Wigan, care a intrat pe teren după meciul cu Manchester City, scor 1-0, din optimile de finală ale Cupei Angliei.

Aguero nu a mers la vestiare imediat după fluierul final şi a lovit un fan, care a intrat pe teren şi se bucura de victoria echipei sale, anunță News.ro.

Şi antrenorul Pep Guardiola a fost protagonistul unui incident, el având un conflict cu tehnicianul echipei Wigan Paul Cook, la pauză, în tunelul de la vestiare.

Aguero with retrospective ban for punching a fan? Regardless what the fan said there’s no business throwing a fist. #WIGMCI #AgueroPunch #Aguero pic.twitter.com/7XiBha6TbC

Pep Guardiola and Paul Cook arguing in the tunnel and Pep charging at the referee before the camera cuts away, Aguero punching a Wigan fan and the ManCity fans attacking the police.



Manchester City, money cannot buy you class.



pic.twitter.com/8F3HmpmDd6