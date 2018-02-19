stiripesurse.ro

  
     
Scandal mare la meciul dintre Wigan și Manchester City: 'Cetățenii' s-au răzbunat pe fani gazdelor și pe adversari pentru înfrângere - VIDEO

Guardiola Manchester City

Atacantul Sergio Aguero a lovit un fan al echipei Wigan, care a intrat pe teren după meciul cu Manchester City, scor 1-0, din optimile de finală ale Cupei Angliei.

Aguero nu a mers la vestiare imediat după fluierul final şi a lovit un fan, care a intrat pe teren şi se bucura de victoria echipei sale, anunță News.ro.

Şi antrenorul Pep Guardiola a fost protagonistul unui incident, el având un conflict cu tehnicianul echipei Wigan Paul Cook, la pauză, în tunelul de la vestiare.

