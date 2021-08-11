School reopening regulation expected in early September

Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu said on Wednesday that in early September an order will be signed by the ministers of education and health that will regulate "all the necessary aspects" for a safe reopening of adjusted for the "existing realities" in Romania.

"In early September, there will be a joint order of the minister of education - minister of health that will regulate all aspects necessary to start school safely adjusted for the realities in Romania, realities that show many problems with the education system, including in terms of infrastructure," Cimpeanu told Digi 24 private broadcaster.

He said that there are many schools where there are currently construction sites and that he has received assurances from school inspectorates that construction will be completed before the start of the new school year.

"The Ministry of Education is getting involved under its rehabilitation programme for schools it closely monitors, the Ministry of Education has endorsed the implementation of the Educated Romania project that approves amending to improve the efficiency of the legislative framework to ensure safety and quality standards in Romanian schools. The National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), which is currently being negotiated over with the European Commission includes a sizeable amount to improve school infrastructure, and there is also an inter-ministerial committee headed by a deputy prime minister for safe and sound schools," said the education minister.