Searches to dismantle group that owned clandestine cigarette factories at home and abroad (sources)

Prosecutors with the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) - the Iasi Territorial Service, together with judicial police officers with the General Inspectorate of the Border Police, are conducting, on Thursday morning, 40 home searches in Bucharest and in the counties of Iasi, Bacau, Timisoara, Oradea, Ilfov, Constanta, Sibiu, Brasov, Galati and Bihor, in a case that targets the dismantling of a group specialized in smuggling and tax evasion, said judicial sources for AGERPRES.

According to the quoted source, the group, composed of Romanian and Moldovan citizens, acted to illicitly obtain important financial benefits, following the activation of clandestine factories to produce and package cigarettes, as well as from the later sale of said cigarettes.

Furthermore, the members of the group in Romania were in charge of all the details regarding the sending of materials for the manufacturing of cigarettes in another EU member-state, where the illegal activity of producing the cigarettes took place.

The damages in the case rise to over 31 million euro, according to a report drawn up by the European Anti-fraud Office (OLAF).

