Senate acting president, South-Korean parliamentary delegation address improving bilateral relations

The Senate's acting president, Alina Gorghiu, had a meeting on Monday with a delegation from the Republic of Korea, led by the president of the South-Korean Parliament, Kim Jin-pyo, discussions being focused on improving bilateral relations, boosting strategic partnership between the two countries, as well as other shared interest topics.

"(...) there were talks about the help which Romania granted in the area of health, to Korea, for example, because during the pandemic period we were the only country that provided Koreans over 1 million doses of vaccines. We collaborated very well even during the start of the war, when we helped our guests of today, South Korea, to evacuate their diplomatic mission from Ukraine, along with citizens we had there," Gorghiu declared.

She added that the South-Korean high guest expressed his interest for many investments in Romania.

"Moreover, as they are being concerned about modernizing the army, as well as the nuclear field, these are topics we have approached and I am convinced that they will discuss in detail with the relevant Ministries. Education is of great interest. A memorandum will soon be signed on the topic of education and youth between the two states, and I am convinced that the bilateral relation will evolve well," Alina Gorghiu said.AGERPRES