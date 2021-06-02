Senate: Clawback tax - discussed by Health Committee's chairman, Association of Generic Medicines Producers

Finding solutions for obtaining a stable operating environment on the generic medicines market was the topic of Wednesday's meeting of the chairman of the Senate's Health Committee, Adrian Streinu-Cercel, with the members of the Association of Generic Medicines Producers (APMGR).

The participants in the meeting pointed out that Romania does not benefit from all the advantages of using generic medicines, they have a lower share in volume and value than other EU countries and that our country they would be on the last place in an analysis that included Hungary, Germany, Great Britain, Czech Republic, Poland, both as a share in volume and as a value of generic medicines, shows a press release sent on Wednesday.

In this context, the representatives of generic drug producers asked the members of the Health Committee to analyze the situation created by the fact that the clawback tax would raise major operating problems for generic drug producers.

From the point of view of producers, the entry of generic drugs on the market can be considered an essential factor for reducing costs and increasing patients' access to this type of medication, highlighting the fact that the launches of generic drugs in 2015-2019 have generated cost savings of 347 million euros.

The representatives of APMGR showed that generic medicines enter the market with an average price 40% lower than the price of the original medicine and generate in a 4 years from the launch a decrease of the price of the original medicine of 51%.

The speakers pointed out that generic medicines/biosimilar medicines lead to increased access of patients in Romania to medicines that sometimes need to be administered for a long time.

In the next 3-4 weeks, APMGR members will present a consolidated material on this topic to the Health Committee for analysis and debate