Senate/Committees: Rudolf Dinu, appointed director of Accademia di Romania in Rome for new term

The Senate's culture and foreign affairs committees on Wednesday extended the term of office of Rudolf Dinu, director of the Accademia di Romania in Rome, for the next four years.

"Our effort is to increase the attraction that Romanian culture exerts on Italians. What we will continue to do is to mediate the presence of Romanian creativity and this way to increase the attraction for Romania," Dinu said at the hearing of the specialist committees in the Senate, Agerpres.ro informs.

Accademia di Romania operates under the Cultural Agreement between the Governments of Romania and Italy. The management of the Academy is entrusted to the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, its scientific activities being coordinated by the Romanian Academy and the Ministry of Education in Bucharest, and the cultural ones - by the Romanian Cultural Institute.