Senate head Tariceanu: Parliament gives PM, Gov't vote of confidence, exclusively competent to withdraw it too

In remarks after President Klaus Iohannis's announcement that he requests the resignation of PM Dancila, Senate Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu argued that as the body competent for giving the PM and the government the vote of confidence, Parliament is the only competent to withdraw it as well.

"As regards both the capacity to lead the government and the necessary political support, the only competent to give a verdict is Parliament. Parliament exercises control over the Executive, Parliament vests the Prime Minister and the government with confidence, and is the only empowered to withdraw it. The President has nothing to do with this. I think Mr. President is not well aware of the constitutional responsibilities of his office because yesterday I heard a completely ungrounded statement - and I would refrain from offensive epithets - I only want to give the President a heads-up that the Premier never needs a mandate to go on a foreign visit. Viorica Dancila speaks on behalf of the government and obviously, on behalf of Romania, the President is not the only voice who speaks on behalf of the country," Tariceanu told Antena 3 private broadcaster.He added that the head of state may ask for the Prime Minister's resignation just as any disgruntled citizen, but that this does not throw any more weight in the balance because the President has no prerogatives in this respect.The Senate Chairman said that Viorica Dancila is a highly engaged and responsible PM."I saw the government doing a very serious job, in PM Dancila I saw a highly involved and responsible Prime Minister, never prone to taking things superficially, on the contrary, she deeply ponders, weighs in and decides on matters, it's obvious that she has experience with the European Parliament, which is an important asset. It seems to me that Mrs. Dancila's designation as PM was an inspired choice. I have full confidence in her, I throw my full support behind her," Tariceanu said.The ALDE leader considers President Iohannis has seriously misassesed his move when he spoke about PM Dancila's needing a mandate for an official visit to Israel."No further than last evening, when I saw the President's statements on the alleged mandate, I discussed with several colleagues, the Social Democrat Chairman included; we swapped opinions on this subject, and we all agreed that the President makes a serious error of appreciation when he attempts to look what he really is not. The President is not competent for controlling the PM and I tell you this also based on my four-year experience as head of government with a far from comfortable President, we all know Traian Basescu, but not even he did not dare to say that I went on a foreign visit without a mandate," Tariceanu added.President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that he is withdrawing confidence from PM Viorica Dancila arguing that the office of PM is too large a hat for her and publicly asked for her resignation.