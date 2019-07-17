Senate President Tariceanu: Geoana's appointment - a success for Romania

Mircea Geoana's appointment as NATO Deputy Secretary General is a successful story for Romania, Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu stated on Wednesday.

"The appointment of a Romanian official as a NATO Deputy Secretary General proves the key role our country has been playing in the configuration of the Alliance, especially in Europe. I trust that Mircea Geoana will bring his contribution to the strengthening of Romania's role in NATO. Leaving aside our differences in vision, when it comes to politics, that we used to have, I am glad for Mircea Geoana and I wish him good luck! I even encouraged Mircea Geoana a couple of months ago when he told me about this project of his and I believe he is the right person for the right job!," Tariceanu wrote on Facebook.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has decided to appoint Mircea Geoana from Romania as the next Deputy Secretary General. He will replace Rose Gottemoeller from the United States, who took up her position in October 2016, according to the NATO official website.