Senate President Tariceanu meets Moldova's PM Filip, reiterates support for Moldova's European journey

realitatea.net
Calin Popescu Tariceanu

Romania's strategic objective is to firmly support Moldova's European journey as a prerequisite for ensuring a democratic and prosperous future for Moldova's citizens, President of the Romanian Senate Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said Thursday at a meeting with visiting Moldova's Prime Minister.

According to a Senate press statement, Tariceanu commended the Government of Moldova for its efforts to continue and deepen the agreed reforms as an integral part of the Association Agreement with the EU, which will also led to strengthening the credibility of Moldova's European project.

Tariceanu voiced his wish for the framework offered by the anniversary of the Centennial of Romania's Greater Union being capitalised on in terms of boosting the bilateral agenda and advancing strategically relevant projects such as the Ungheni-Chisinau gas pipeline, electricity interconnection lines, transport infrastructure projects and institutional building projects.

Prime Minister Pavel Filip was in Bucharest to attend a joint meeting of the national governments of Romania and Moldova.

AGERPRES .

