Senate's President Tariceanu on Constitutional Court's decision in Kovesi case: Quite enough time has passed

Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on Monday that President Klaus Iohannis has had "quite enough time" to deliver a response to the decision of the Constitutional Court on the revocation of the chief prosecutor of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), Laura Codruta Kovesi.

"I do not know what the communication plan is and how the president makes his decisions, but I think that enough time has passed for a deep and profound reading to allow for a conclusion to be reached," Tariceanu said at the Parliament Palace.Asked if the coalition talked about the presidential elections and Iohannis' announcement to run for a new term, Tariceanu also said that he is not a commentator concerned about what the current head of state is doing."I am not a commentator concerned about what the current president is doing. The president has found it was appropriate to announce this, I do not know exactly what the reasons behind this are and I do not want to speculate on this subject," he said.Asked if he has decided whether he will run for presidency, Tariceanu said he has not.