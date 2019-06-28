Senate's Tariceanu: Romania's national U21 football team did very well in this European championship

Senate President and ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said that the U21 football team did very well in representing Romania in this year's European championship, and that its members are "the future of the national team."

"The national U21 football team did very well in representing Romania in the European championship. Our players showed how they can play very good football in fighting against the top teams of Europe. We have an extraordinary team, with wonderful players. They are the future of our national football team. Congratulations, boys! You fought till the end! We are proud of all that you have achieved. Be proud yourselves! The best dreams start at your age. Good luck!," wrote Tariceanu on Thursday evening on his Facebook page.Romania's national football team got defeated by Germany, 4-2 (1-2) on Thursday evening, in the semi-finals of the European Under-21 football championship of Italy and San Marino, on the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium in Bologna.The tricolors made a very good match, before their energy dropped towards the end, when Germany, the defending champion, managed to win.Romania lost one match but gained a qualification to the Olympic Games after 56 years and a team for the future, which has already achieved an amazing performance, by reaching a semifinal of the European Championship, in which it measured its forces and played very well against the champion.