Senate Speaker Tariceanu visits Victoria Palace to assure PM Dancila of ALDE support

Senate Speaker Calin Popescu-Tariceanu on Wednesday stated that the meeting he had with the Prime Minister at the Government headquarters was mainly intended as a political one, for he wanted to assure Viorica Dancila of the entire ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) support.

"I had a meeting with Mrs. Prime Minister, upon my request, and I went there with a very clear purpose - I went there to discuss with Mrs. Dancila first of all a political matter, for I wanted to assure her of our entire support as a party member of the ruling coalition, and I refer now to ALDE, during this turbulent and confusing times, for I have seen the very numerous attacks against her in the latest while, requests for her to resign and so on, and I went there to assure her of our entire support as a members of the coalition. Moreover, in respect to the stability of the parliamentary majority, I assured her once against and I told her, in my capacity as the Senate Speaker, that she also has the institutional support of the Senate," Tariceanu said at the Palace of Parliament.He added that he discussed with the Prime Minister about the three large categories of projects that the Government is about to propose under a public-private partnership regime: various motorway segments, hospitals in the CFR (National Railway Company) network and the Republican Hospital in Bucharest.Tariceanu also said that his meeting with the Prime Minister, attended also by the Speaker of the Deputies Chamber, Liviu Dragnea, was "very pleasant."