Senior magistrate disagrees with pubic allegations on case involving former chief corruption prosecutor

Chair of the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM) Lia Savonea, "strongly" disagrees with public allegations made "in a continuous and aggressive way" that can "intimidate and seriously affect" independence of the prosecutors involved in solving a case that involve former chief corruption prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi.

According to a CSM press statement released on Friday, Savonea complains that on February 13 and 14 the political class and other opinion leaders released into the public space through mass media "serious" allegations accrediting the idea of an illegal criminal investigation by the Justice Crime Investigation Division on political command and for intimidation purposes.

"The chair of the council strongly disagrees with such public allegations released in a continuous and aggressive way, that cross the red lines in public discourse on Justice, intimidating and seriously affecting the independence of the prosecutors involved in ongoing judicial proceedings, as well as exerting pressure on how their work should be carried out."

According to the statement, Savonea, while respecting every citizen's right to opinion, reiterates "categorically" that the criminal investigation and prosecution of magistrates is carried out legally only by the law enforcement bodies in compliance with the independence of prosecutors regarding the solutions adopted in the criminal cases they solve.

Savonea also warns about the imperative of respecting the separation and balance of powers in the public debate that need to be approached in a balanced way and with the responsibility of securing the independence of prosecutors in order to increase and strengthen society's trust in the act of justice.