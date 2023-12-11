Shares of Infinity Capital Investments, trading since Monday under new symbol, Infinity

Infinity Capital Investments (Infinity), a company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) for about a quarter of a century, has been trading since Monday, December 11, under the new Infinity symbol as a result of the process of implementing a new brand identity carried out by company during this year, the company representatives announced.

Infinity Capital Investments implemented a new brand identity this year, which included changing the company's name from SIF Oltenia to Infinity Capital Investments.

Infinity Capital Investments is classified according to the applicable legal provisions as a closed-end Alternative Investment Fund (FIA), intended for retail investors, diversified, self-administered category. The company is authorized by the Financial Supervisory Authority as an administrator of alternative investment funds (AFIA) and as an Alternative Investment Fund intended for Retail Investors (FIAIR)

The shares of Infinity Capital Investments are traded on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange since November 1, 1999, the company being among the first issuers of the local stock exchange. The company's shares were suspended from trading in the stock market sessions on Thursday and Friday (December 7 and 8, 2023) for the change of the stock symbol from SIF5 to Infinity, and on Monday, December 11, the first transactions with the company's shares under the Infinity symbol could be carried out.