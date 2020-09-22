Simona Halep consolidates second position in WTA rankings after title won in Rome

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep has consolidated her second position in the world ranking of professional tennis players (WTA) released on Monday, after winning the title in the Premier 5 tournament in Rome.

Halep is now less than 1,500 points behind leader Ashleigh Barty, who will not take part in the Roland Garros tournament, so the Romanian could climb to the top position.

Four other Romanians are in the top 100, Patricia Tig, who remains on number 58, Irina Begu, who climbed five places and is at number 72, Sorana Cirstea, who went down one place and is at number 83, and Ana Bogdan, who also went down one spot and is at 93.

It is noteworthy the jump made by Irina Bara (21 places), up to 142, after the final in Cagnes-sur-Mer.

In the doubles' event, Raluca Olaru climbed 15 positions and is on 40, following the final in Rome.

In the WTA singles' event hierarchy, for the Champions Tournament, Simona Halep climbed from five to three, being overtaken by Naomi Osaka and Sofia Kenin, this year's two Grand Slam champions.