Simona Halep, defeated by Aleksandra Sasnovici, in third round at Indian Wells (WTA)

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep was defeated by Belarusian Aleksandra Sasnovici, 7-5, 6-4, on Sunday, in the third round of the WTA 1,000 tournament in Indian Wells (California), with total prizes of 8,150,470 dollars.

Halep (aged 30, 17th in the WTA), the 11th seed, lost in an hour and 38 minutes.

Halep had won their first encounter with a similar score, 6-4, 7-5, in 2019, in the first round at Wimbledon, on her way to the trophy.

Simona Halep will receive a check for 51,895 dollars and 65 WTA points for her performance.

In the third round, the other two Romanians lost: Sorana Cirstea was defeated by the Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, the fourth seed, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3), and Irina Begu was eliminated by the American Shelby Rogers 6-0, 6-2, reports Agerpres.