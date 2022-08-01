Simona Halep qualifies for eighths in Washington (WTA)

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep qualified in the final eighths of the WTA 250 tournament in Washington, equipped with prizes worth 251,750 dollars, after a victory against Cristina Bucsa, with 6-3, 7-5.

Halep (30 years old, 16 WTA), third favorite, achieved victory after one hour and 20 minutes during her first hard court match, after a month-long absence that followed the participation in Wimbledon.

Halep managed to win against a 24 year old player (123 WTA), born in Chisinau, but who was representing Spain and came from the qualifiers.

Simona Halep made a lot of errors during this match, but the difference in value was too high to be nervous. Halep had 4 aces, but also made 6 double mistakes, closing with a percentage of only 44.8% of balls placed in the field during the first serve. The Romanian player had 19 direct win balls (Bucsa only had 7), but also made 33 unprovoked errors (30 for Bucsa).

Halep ensured a cheque for herself for 4,100 dollars and 30 WTA points.

During the eighths, Halep will face off against the winner between American Madison Brengle and Russian Ana Kalinskaya.AGERPRES