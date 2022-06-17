Simona Halep qualifies for semifinals of Birmingham tournament

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep has qualified for the semifinals of the WTA 250 grass court tournament in Birmingham, England, with a total prize pool of 251,750 US dollars, on Friday, after defeating Katie Boulter (UK), 6-4, 6-1.

Halep (30 years old, WTA's 20), seed no. 2, needed one hour and 15 minutes to win.

Simona Halep, the 2019 Wimbledon champion, qualified for the semifinals of the Birmingham tournament after her first meeting with Boulter (25, WTA's 141).

Simona Halep has won a cheque worth 11,000 US dollars and 110 WTA points for reaching this far in the competition, and in the semifinals she will face the winner between Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia and Italian Camila Giorgi.

In the other semifinal, Sorana Cirstea, seed no. 6, will face Chinese Shuai Zhang, seeded 8th.

AGERPRES