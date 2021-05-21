Simona Halep to miss Roland Garros tournament due to injury

World No. 3 Simona Halep announced today on Instagram that she will not participate in the Roland Garros tournament due to the injury she suffered recently in Rome.

''It's with a heavy heart that I announce my withdrawal from Roland Garros this year. Unfortunately the tear in my left calf muscle needs more time to recover and the timeline is just too short,'' Halep explained.

''Withdrawing from a Grand Slam goes against all my instincts and aspirations as an athlete, but it is the right and only decision to make. The thought of not being in Paris fills me with sadness, but I will focus my energy on recovery, staying positive and getting back on court as soon as it is safe to do so,'' Halep wrote, adding that she will be present at Roland Garros in 2022.

On May 12 Simona Halep was forced to retire in the second round of the Italian Open, at the score of 6-1, 3-3, 0-30 with Germany's Angelique Kerber, after 57 minutes of play. Later, Halep announced that she has a small muscle rupture in the upper part of her left leg, and that she would start recovery in Romania, at the swimming pool and gym, on May 17.

Halep was a Roland Garros winner in 2018 and a runner-up in 2014 and 2017. At last year's edition she only got as far as the round of 16, reports agerpres.