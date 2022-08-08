Simone Tempestini wins 2022 Moldova Rally

Romania's reigning champion Simone Tempestini won on Sunday the Moldova Rally, the sixth stage of the Betano National Rally Championship, which saw a total of 52 crews, including 5 foreign ones (from Turkey, Bulgaria and Italy) taking the start on August 5 in Bacau City's Tricolor Square.

Tempestini was also a winner of the Moldova Rally in 2018, at his first participation.

The crew of Simone Tempestini/Sergiu Itu (Skoda Fabia Rally 2 Evo) clocked 1 h 28 min 33 sec 6/10, managing a lead of 01 min 41 sec 9/10 over the second-ranked Sebastian Barbu/Bogdan Iancu (Skoda Fabia Rally 2), and of 03 min 00 sec 5/10 over third-placed Andrei Girtofan/Doru Vraja (Skoda Fabia Rally 2).

Former national champion Valentin Porcisteanu, winner of the Moldova Rally in 2019, finished 5th.

Sebastian Barbu is the new leader in the general standings with 187.6 points, followed by Andrei Girtofan - 186.2 points, while Tempestini has 164 points. The best seven results from the total of nine scheduled stages are taken into account.

The seventh stage of the season will be the Iasi Rally, between September 2-4. AGERPRES