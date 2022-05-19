Six beaches in Navodari, Mamaia, Eforie and Olimp awarded Blue Flag eco-label for 2022

Six beaches in the seaside resorts of Navodari, Mamaia, Eforie and Olimp - one more than in 2021 - were awarded the Blue Flag certificate for 2022 by the Environmental Education Foundation (FEE), the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism informs.

"Based on the provisions of Government Decision No. 335/2002 on specific measures for the implementation in Romania of the Blue Flag Program, with all subsequent amendments and additions, Romania, through the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism and the Carpathian-Danubian Center for Geoecology (CCDG), a full member of the FEE, has taken steps to implement the program. Following the verification of the fulfillment of the Blue Flag award criteria, the submitted documentation - which also includes the report of the national jury for the evaluation of compliance with the program criteria, as well as the six applications - was reviewed by the international jury, and all six applicants received the Blue Flag label for the 2022 tourist season," the Ministry said in a release on Thursday.The beaches that received this distinction are: "Vega Vintage" in Mamaia, "Marina Regia" and "Phenicia" in Navodari, "Citadel" and "Azur" in Eforie and Olimp's "Phoenicia Blue View".The Blue Flag is awarded to beaches that meet a set of strict criteria, including water quality, services such as first aid equipment, access for people with disabilities, as well as ecological practices.The Blue Flag is one of the world's most recognized voluntary eco-labels for beaches, marinas and sustainable boating tourism operators.The Blue Flag program was launched in 1987, the European Year of the Environment, by the Environmental Education Foundation, as a reward for efforts to properly maintain beaches and marinas, and a means of encouraging local public authorities and the private sector to take steps to improve the coastal zone.By ensuring the continuity of this voluntary program, Romania is visible and present every year on the Blue Flag world map, thus boosting the tourist potential of the awarded areas and generating a beneficial economic impact. AGERPRES