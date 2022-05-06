Six Romanian airports affected by COVID-19 outbreak to get more than 21m lei in state aid

At a meeting on Friday, the government approved a memorandum under which six airports in Romania will qualify for a state aid scheme worth 21,374,000 lei.

According to government spokesperson Dan Carbunaru, the memorandum provides for state aid to business operators managing airports that in 2019 reported a passenger traffic of more than 200,000 passengers, but less than 3 million, in order to overcome the financial difficulties they face amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Pursuant to Article 107 (3) (b) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union and the Temporary Framework for State aid measures to support the economy in the current COVID-19 outbreak, a programme approved and promoted by the European Commission, the present piece of legislation establishes a state aid scheme of 21,374,000 lei to fund the eligible airports that face, for such reasons, a liquidity deficit. They are the airports of Iasi, Sibiu, Craiova, Bacau, Suceava,and Timisoara," Carbunaru told a news conference at the Government House. AGERPRES