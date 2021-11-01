Six severely-ill COVID-19 patients transferred to Germany

Six severely-ill COVID-19 patients were transferred from Romania to Germany on Monday on a German military airplane.

Head of Romania's Department for Emergency Situations (DSU) Raed Arafat on Monday announced that on Tuesday and Wednesday, six more patients will be transferred to Germany - on Tuesday on a Romanian military airplane, and on Wednesday on a German military airplane.

"What is happening now shows us what it means to have friends. We have seen a lot of support lately and, of course, a friend in need is a friend indeed. At this time we are witnessing support in difficult times, which has included some medication and some taking over patients, a total of 18. The solidarity we are witnessing at the moment shows us that Romania is not alone when going through tough times and that Germany has come to our aid with this support and with a medical team that is with us for several days," said Arafat at the 90th Otopeni Air Transport Base, Agerpres informs.

Germany's ambassador to Bucharest Peer Gebauer said that Romania is "hard hit" by the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Solidarity is the only answer," he said.

Patients are accompanied on transfer by specialist medical teams.

Romania's National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNCAV) approved at a Sunday meeting Decision 96 authorising the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, via the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), to sign an agreement for the transfer to Germany of severely-ill COVID-19 patients from Romania.