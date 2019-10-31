SNSPA, UN Refugee Agency sign collaboration protocol on educational, research activities

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the National University of Political Studies and Public Administration (SNSPA) signed on Thursday a collaboration protocol that facilitates educational activities and research on refugees.

According to a release issued for AGERPRES, within this partnership, the SNSPA will have access to resources, specialists and information on the topic of asylum and the sustainable integration of refugees in Romania, while UNHCR will benefit from the advantages of academic collaboration on research, information and promotion projects related to refugees.

"The collaboration protocol between the SNSPA and the UNHCR is part of a series of national initiatives and partnerships designed to give people fleeing war and persecution an additional chance for integration, by creating more informed and welcoming local communities," reads the quoted source.

The collaboration protocol was signed by the SNSPA rector, Remus Pricopie, and by the Representative for the UNHCR Representation in Romania, Nisreen Rubaian, and sets out the following objectives: the regular exchange of knowledge and resources on asylum, the refugee situation, statelessness and migration worldwide, as well as in Romania; encouraging academic interest and facilitating research on topics such as: asylum, refugee integration, statelessness, migration; organizing and holding workshops, seminars, conferences, exchange programs, open courses, summer schools and other educational activities for the benefit of students from all study cycles.

At the same time, the protocol also provides for the promotion of the inclusion of refugees in the host communities by disseminating information, participating in campaigns, developing information materials and other activities for students, the academic environment and the general public.