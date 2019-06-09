 
     
So-called parliamentary election in South Ossetia separatist region, illegal, without relevance

MAE

The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) finds illegal and lacking relevance from political and judicial point of view, the so-called parliamentary election unfolded in South Ossetia separatist region on 9 June 2019 and reiterates its appeal for solving peacefully the long-lasting conflicts in Georgia. 


'"The Romanian authorities are expressing preoccupation to the destabilising potential such actions, meant to confer an apparent legitimacy and legality to the separatist regimes, might have upon the regional security," a release by the MASE sent to AGERPRES on Sunday, reads. 

This way, the MAE repeats its appeal to solving peacefully the lengthened conflicts in Georgia, with the observance of sovereignty and territorial integrity of this country, within its internationally recognised borders, the source adds.

