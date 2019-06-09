So-called parliamentary election in South Ossetia separatist region, illegal, without relevance

The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) finds illegal and lacking relevance from political and judicial point of view, the so-called parliamentary election unfolded in South Ossetia separatist region on 9 June 2019 and reiterates its appeal for solving peacefully the long-lasting conflicts in Georgia.

