Some 23,000 Interior Ministry staff, on duty during New Year's holiday

Approximately 23,000 employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) are currently on duty to prevent and combat any illegal deeds, as well as to manage the efficiency of interventions in emergency situations.

"Considering that many citizens choose to spend this period in places other than their home, we ask for increased caution while driving. Adapt your driving speed to the road conditions and keep a sufficient distance from the vehicle in front to be able to stop safely. Before setting off on the road, check the weather forecast for the areas where you are going to travel and abandon the journey when the weather conditions are unfavorable or if you do not have the vehicle properly equipped. We remind you that winter tires are mandatory on public roads covered with snow or ice", informs a MAI press release sent to AGERPRES on Saturday.

The police recommend to the citizens that, when they are in crowded places where public events are organized, in shopping centers, they should be careful with their personal belongings and not display valuables, expensive accessories or large sums of money.

Any dangerous situation can be reported to the emergency number 112.