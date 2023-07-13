The 5th edition of the SoNoRo Musikland Festival kicks off on Friday, in Brasov, with a show featuring Philippe Graffin (violin), Razvan Popovici (viola) and Andrei Ionita - Cellist (cello), together with the Brasov Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra - conductor Cristian Orosanu.

The public will listen to works by Gioachino Rossini, Kurt Atterberg, Carl Maria von Weber, Emanuel Chabrier, Maurice Ravel, Jules Massenet and Niccolo Paganini, informs the Facebook page of the event.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, 70 musicians from eight countries will delight the audience with masterpieces by Franz Schubert, Gioachino Rossini, Niccola Paganini, Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy, Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Antonin Dvorak, Frederic Chopin.

The concerts will take place from July 14 to 23 in Brasov, Sighisoara, Rasnov, Halchiu, Crit, Mesendorf, Viscri, Prod and Saschiz.

"SoNoRo is part of the history of the Romanian Cultural Institute both through concerts and fellowship programme abroad and through events in the country. SoNoRo's multidisciplinary initiatives are in harmony with the Romanian Cultural Institute's strategy, and this year, when the Romanian Cultural Institute celebrates its 20th anniversary, the partnership between us has even greater resonance," said Liviu Jicman, President of the Romanian Cultural Institute, quoted in the press release.

According to the organizers, SoNoRo Musikland will take place this year in five new venues compared to previous editions: the Casa Muresenilor and the Apollonia Cultural Centre in Brasov, Das Fort Boutique in Rasnov, Critz Cross in Crit and the Fortified Church in Saschiz.

Among the musicians set to perform at this year's SoNoRo Musikland Festival are violinists Johannes Fleischmann, Irina Muresanu and Nicolas Dautricourt; violist William Coleman; cellist Adolfo Gutierrez Arenas; pianists Cristian Budu, Andrei Gologan and Roxana Circiu and clarinetist Andrei Valeanu.

Access to the SoNoRo Musikland Festival is free and is done on the basis of an invitation or reservation. Reservations can be made at https://musikland.sonoro.org/, on the page dedicated to each concert.

The SoNoRo Musikland Festival is supported by the Romanian Cultural Institute.