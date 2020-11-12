Spanish Embassy starts first campaign to promote literature on subway

The Spanish Embassy is announcing the start on Thursday of its first campaign to promote literature on the Bucharest subway network following the model of a unique cultural project conducted annually in Madrid, according to AGERPRES.

"Starting today, the Spanish literature subway will start running on mainlines 1 and 3 inside which posters will be exhibited with illustrated literary texts, selected from the works of famous contemporary Spanish writers. The campaign 'Attention, books open!,' the first initiative of its kind in Romania, aims to promote Spanish literature among the general public, giving travellers the opportunity to experience short moments of reading and also arousing their curiosity to later on read the works in full," according to a press statement released by the Spanish Embassy.

Carried out with the support of Metrorex and the Polirom Publishing House, the campaign features excerpts from the works of world-renowned Spanish writers such as Carlos Ruiz Zafon, considered one of the most important contemporary authors and the most widely read Spanish author, after Miguel de Cervantes, Dolores Redondo, Javier Marias and Milena Busquets.

"The posters are all the more attractive as the selected excerpts are accompanied by various illustrations made especially for this campaign by two talented artists from Romania and Spain: Romanian Evelin Bundur, co-founder of the Visual Playground festival, and Spaniard Fernando Vicente, author of many illustrations created for the similar literary campaign carried out in Madrid."

The Spanish Embassy in Bucharest has taken exclusive care of the project draw-up, design and production.

In Madrid, the project was released in 1997 by the Publishers' Association, with the support of Metro de Madrid, the state-owned company that manages the subway network in the Spanish capital, and is currently one of the most well-known and beloved cultural campaigns of the city. For over 20 years, it has managed to bring literature closer to the millions of people who use this means of transport every day.