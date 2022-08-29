Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies and leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu hailed on Monday the stance of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz regarding Romania's joining the Schengen Area, pointing out that the Romanians "richly" deserve this decision, and that "this support comes from one of Europe's most important left-wing leaders".

"I welcome the position of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who asserts that Romania meets all the requirements for joining the Schengen. It is what I, as well as many PSD fellows have stated in all the talks with our European colleagues. The Romanians richly deserve this decision!," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook, told Agerpres.

He mentioned that both the Romanians traveling for personal or tourist purposes, and the freight carriers will no longer have to waste precious time with checks at the borders of the Schengen member states.

"Particularly in the case of hauliers, this will mean a significant shortening of border waiting times, so implicitly faster operated journeys with lower costs," the PSD leader pointed out.

"I thank Olaf Scholz for his sincere support of Romania. As the leader of the PSD, I am very happy that this support comes from one of Europe's most important left-wing leaders. This is what the Left means, solidarity and support exactly when they are most needed!," Ciolacu wrote.