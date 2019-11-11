Speaker Ciolacu: PSD has reached its first objective; Dancila enters 2nd round

Speaker of the Deputies' Chamber Marcel Ciolacu stated that Social Democratic Party (PSD) has reached its "first stage objective" of having its candidate, namely Viorica Dancila, in the second round of the presidential election and congratulated the organisations, which "did a very good job."

"PSD has reached its first stage objective. Viorica Dancila has entered the second round of the election, the same as every of our previous candidates did. These are results that give us hope that we can start to build from here. I congratulate the organisations who did a very good job. A special thought goes out to my colleagues in Buzau, who won the elections in this county. Thank you for all your work during this campaign!," Ciolacu wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.He added that there are still two "intense" weeks remaining until the second round, during which the party must remain focused to score "a great result.""We still have two intense weeks ahead of us and we must remain focused and determined to score a great result!," said Ciolacu.The Speaker of the Deputies Chamber also wanted to comment something about the parties that treated "with arrogance and superiority" certain categories of Romanians."PS: I hope for these elections to bring down to earth the parties which treated with arrogance and superiority certain categories of Romanians. For arrogance, fanaticism and messianic messages will always be punished by the people,' Ciolacu also stated.