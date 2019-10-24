Speaker Ciolacu: PSD maintains its decision of not being present at the investiture vote of PNL Gov't

Speaker of the Deputies' Chamber Marcel Ciolacu stated on Wednesday that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) further maintains its decision for the party MPs not to be present at the investiture vote of the new Government.

"The PSD took two decisions: that it observes the Constitution and the law of the country, and the fact that we won't be present because it's not Opposition's attribute to ensure quorum. We will definitely attend the Standing Bureaus," Ciolacu stated in Parliament.He showed that it is a decision made in the National Executive Committee meeting of the PSD.Ciolacu mentioned that out of the discussions with the PSD deputies, nobody in the party is to attend the investiture meeting.Regarding the statements of Pro Romania leader Victor Ponta according to which his party wouldn't endorse the National Liberal Party (PNL) Government, Ciolacu siad: "I don't comment the statements of those who made up ... I repeat, you have seen that we have withdrawn and tried not to influence, in any way, the negotiations between the six parties which created the new majority and I find it very fair."