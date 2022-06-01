Speaker Ciolacu: Romania will have progressive tax, as worldwide, yet not this year

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, PSD (co-ruling Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu, said on Wednesday that, from his point of view, Romania will reach progressive taxation, as it is all over the world, but not this year, Agerpres reports.

He said that President Klaus Iohannis' message on this subject was very correct, being the same message as that of the social democrats and that is that this year no tax changes.Asked if the idea of the progressive tax remains standing, Ciolacu replied: "Definitely. From my point of view, Romania cannot be different than the other developed countries in the world."Also, asked if next year progressive taxation could be introduced, Marcel Ciolacu said: "I don't think so. I think this year we have to see the capacity of ANAF (tax authority) and the customs service, a reorganization and a readjustment to collect, to collect much better"."You know very well that we have the biggest evasion in the EU. I think this is the first step to take and to do something predictable, to talk to those interested, to the public and to find the best solutions. From my point of view, Romania is reaching progressive taxation as it is all over the world. I don't know when, this year, definitely not," the PSD leader stressed.He also said that he does not believe that this year the Tax Code can be amended so that the progressive taxation will enter next year, reiterating that, first of all, ANAF and the customs must start collecting much better.