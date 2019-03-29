Speaker Dragnea discusses with PM Tsipras about capitalising on development opportunities at regional level

Speaker of the Deputies Chamber Liviu Dragnea on Friday discussed with the Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic, Alexis Tsipras, who is currently paying a visit to Bucharest, about bilateral cooperation in fields such as economic, cultural, energy and transportation areas.

"They approached topics of a common interest in bilateral cooperation, in fields with a major development potential such as the economic, cultural, energy and transportation fields, and also topics on the regional and European agenda. In the context of increasingly tight Romanian-Hellenic cooperation relations, the dialogue between Liviu Dragnea and Alexis Tsipras showed their common will of identification and exploitation of new collaboration sectors, both at bilateral and regional level," informed the Deputies' Chamber, through a press release.

In what concerns the European agenda, the Speaker of the Deputies Chamber pointed out the support granted by Greece to Romania in the file regarding the Multiannual Financial Framework and in advancing talks regarding the future cohesion policy.

"The convergent positions of the two countries in several European files provide an excellent starting point in strengthening the existing projects, and also in extending cooperation to cover new fields, with a strong regional impact. The identification of collaboration opportunities and actions taken with priority were considered objectives of an immediate importance by the two dignitaries, who pointed out the existence of favourable conditions for the development of railway and road transportation projects, for the activation of such exchanges of experience in fields like research and food safety, for the promotion of start-up companies in the IT field," reads the release.