Speaker Dragnea says he doesn't give up defamation law

Speaker of the Deputies' Chamber and national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea stated on Tuesday that currently the defamation law is not a priority, but he underscored he is not giving up this principle, in the context in which there are civil servants "who are lying about their country."

"This law is not a priority, at least for now. I'm not giving up this principle, because look at what's happening everywhere, not only in Europe, but in the democratic states around the world - each citizen loves his/her country, each citizen wants his/her country to be respected and to develop and I don't think that the citizens of a given state are glad when officials or civil servants of the respective state cause damage to the country that pays him/her and launches and spreads all kinds of lies about their country," Dragnea stated at Parliament.He mentioned that there isn't yet a draft law on defamation."We don't have a bill on this matter yet, but I received a minimum analysis of laws concerning this field from some of my colleagues in Brussels, for every country has its own specific laws in this field, some of which are not that tough though, but, still, they all have certain provisions related to this. And I think that, after we settle down a little, we should start a serious debate to see if and how we can adopt such a law," the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies explained.

AGERPRES .