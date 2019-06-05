StateSec Micula, at plenary meeting of International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance

Secretary of State Victor Micula participated on Tuesday and Wednesday in the plenary meeting of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), which took place at Bad Mondorf, Luxembourg, a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) release sent to AGERPRES informs.

The meeting agenda included topics regarding the implementation of the organisation's internal and external projects, Australia's acquiring the full-fledged member quality, the 20th anniversary celebration since the International Forum at Stockholm, as well as a special interest topic both for the political level of the organisation and for experts - the combat of the Holocaust denial and distortion in the member states, the release reads.

According to MAE, the Romanian official had an intervention in which he brought to mind the need to identify some efficient modalities to combat the phenomenon (the adoption of the pertinent legislation and ensuring its implementing) and he highlighted the role which the IHRA might have in this area. In context, he mentioned the measures taken in Romania in the direction of combating the Holocaust denial and distortion and he reiterated Romania's commitment to combat anti-Semitism, the hate speech and all forms of discrimination.